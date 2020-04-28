Lord & Taylor quietly deleted its Instagram and Twitter accounts amid reports the department store is eyeing bankruptcy options

Lord & Taylor quietly deleted its Instagram and Twitter accounts, and has stopped sharing updates to its official Facebook page.

The company is going dark on social media less than a week after reports surfaced that the department store is considering filing for bankruptcy.

While it was not immediately clear when the accounts were deleted or the reason for going dark, historically such moves point to a period of significant transition for a company or may indicate the possibility of liquidation.

A spokesperson for Lord & Taylor’s parent company Le Tote told Business Insider “the company is working through various options at this time and is declining to comment.”

The retailer’s accounts on these two platforms seem to have completely disappeared and were inaccessible on Monday afternoon. While its Facebook page remains active, its last post – a promotion for pajamas – was shared one month ago on March 27. While it was not immediately clear when the accounts were deleted or the reason for going dark, historically such moves point to a period of significant transition for a company or may indicate the possibility of liquidation.

Lord & Taylor is among the spate of retailers struggling to stay afloat due to ongoing store closures in the wake of the coronavirus. According to Reuters, the company is “trying to negotiate relief from creditors” and considering possibilities for funding and restructuring, joining peers like JCPenney, Neiman Marcus, and Macy’s that are reportedly similarly eyeing bankruptcy protection.

The department store, which was formerly owned by Hudson’s Bay Company, was acquired for $US75 million in August 2019 by Le Tote, a San Francisco-based clothing subscription company. Under the terms of the deal, Le Tote effectively operates and manages all stores, though Hudson’s Bay Compnay retained partial ownership.

“Following an extensive review of strategic alternatives, Le Tote’s leadership and innovative approach is the best path forward for Lord & Taylor, its loyal customers and dedicated associates,” Helena Foules, CEO of Hudson’s Bay, said in a press statement at the time. “For HBC, this transaction builds upon our previous bold actions, further enabling us to focus on our greatest opportunities, Saks Fifth Avenue and Hudson’s Bay.”



If you’re a Lord & Taylor employee with a story to tell, contact this reporter at via email at [email protected] or by encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 768-4706 using a non-work phone.



