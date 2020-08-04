Lord & Taylor could close all stores as it files for bankruptcy — see the list of 19 locations that have already kicked off liquidation sales

Mark Lennihan / AP Images Lord and Taylor has kicked off liquidation sales.

Lord & Taylor kicked off liquidation sales on Sunday at 19 stores in 10 states as it filed for bankruptcy.

The department-store chain is preparing to initiate store-closing sales at all its remaining stores, while simultaneously looking for a buyer for some of its most profitable locations.

If a buyer is found for one or more stores, the company will stop liquidation sales at those locations.

Lord & Taylor kicked off liquidation sales at 19 of its 38 stores on Sunday as it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The department-store chain and its parent company, Le Tote, hired two liquidators – Hilco Merchant Resources and Gordon Brothers – to conduct the closing sales, Hilco said in a news release.

Liquidation sales at the remaining stores could soon be underway, as well, according to court documents.

Chief Restructuring Officer Ed Kremer said in a court declaration that Lord & Taylor is hoping to sell some of its most profitable stores through an auction process.

Without a buyer, however, all stores could liquidate.

“The Debtors are hopeful that there will be active bidding on their store assets at the Auction; however, they recognise it is unlikely that a retail buyer will purchase all of their 38 locations,” Kremer said. “Accordingly, the Debtors intend to conduct the Store Closings for each of their locations at this time.”

Here’s the list of 19 stores where liquidation sales have begun:

West Farms Mall, 400 West Farms Mall, Farmington, Connecticut

5065 Main St., Trumbull, Connecticut

Danbury Fair Mall, 7 Backus Ave., Danbury, Connecticut

Mizner Park, 200 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, Florida

1455 Lake Cook Rd., Northbrook, Illinois

11311 Rockville Pike, Kensington, Maryland

Columbia Mall, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland

Prudential Centre, 800 Boylston St., Boston, Massachusetts

1245 Worcester Road, Natick, Massachusetts

27650 Novi Rd., Novi, Michigan

Willowbrook Mal, 4 Willowbrook Blvd, Wayne, New Jersey

Bay Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, New York

8 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, New York

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, New York

9629 Destiny USA Drive, Syracuse, New York

Eastview Mall, 7979 Victor-Pittsford Road, Rochester, New York

Ridge Hill Village, 157 Market St., Yonkers, New York

121 E City Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania

Fair Oaks Mall, 117778 Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax, Virginia

