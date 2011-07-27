L'Oréal Pulls Ad Campaign After Excessively Air Brushing Julia Roberts

Photo: Telegraph

A L’Oréal advertising campaign has been pulled because images of Julia Roberts and supermodel Christy Turlington have been overly airbrushed.According to The Telegraph, British politician Jo Swinson protested the images as part of his long-running campaign against “overly perfected and unrealistic images” of women in advertising.



After receiving his complaints the Advertising Standards Authority ruled both ads violated the rules for exaggeration, found them misleading, and banned them from being used again.

“On the basis of the evidence we had received we could not conclude that the ad image accurately illustrated what effect the product could achieve, and that the image had not been exaggerated by digital post-production techniques,” the ASA said.

“Pictures of flawless skin and super-slim bodies are all around, but they don’t reflect reality,” said Swinson. “Excessive airbrushing and digital manipulation techniques have become the norm, but both Christy Turlington and Julia Roberts are naturally beautiful women who don’t need retouching to look great. This ban sends a powerful message to advertisers – let’s get back to reality.”

L’Oréal maintains the pictures were aspirational.

