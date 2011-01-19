Meet Lora Robertson, Goldman Sachs' (Likely) New Head Of FX Sales

Lora Robertson

Lora Price Robertson, formerly Goldman’s co-head of FX sales for Group of 10 currencies, just got knifed with the double-edged sword of the year.After her co-head, Kevin Connors, was inexplicably canned last week for “compliance issues” that “didn’t involve anyone else,” Robertson is probably in line for a promotion of some sort.*



But on the other hand, she just lost her co-head.

On the bright side, Connors’s job involved getting clients to trade with Goldman Sachs, according to Bloomberg, and Robertson’s position on the board of a couple of foundations and access to Princeton alumna should help her fill those shoes, if she’s asked.

Robertson (Lora Price back then) graduated from Princeton in 1992 with a degree in politics and economics, and she’s quite the philanthropist.

She’s on the board of:

Students Sponsor Partners, a popular charity for Wall Streeters (see below) who support students by finding them “sponsors.” Lora had two as of 2009.

Princeton in Africa (she’s on the Foundation board)

The SSP board is a networkers goldmine. It’s packed with Goldman and other Wall Street alums, like the former head of global FX for Credit Suisse, Jim Healy (who was also the Global Head of Emerging Markets, Global Co-Head of Credit Suisse Financial Products, and the Investment Advisor for the proprietary trading activities of the Relative Value and Arbitrage Fund), who is on the board.

Bob Mancini, and Rob Spencer have also supported SSN, and a whole host of other Wall Streeters (see screen shot below), are on the board of SSP.

She was named partner in 2008.

Also, she may or may not have a house in Texas.

The SSP board:

* Goldman hasn’t gotten back to us on whether or not she’ll be named the new head.

