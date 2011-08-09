PHOTOS: Crazy Scenes Of Looting From The Three Days Of Violence In London

Sarah Rappaport, Linette Lopez
lootingA cop stands near the wreckage of a burned-out shop in East London

Photo: Twitpic

As London surveys the damage after the third night of violence, many are wondering what was it was that caused this mayhem to break out on the streets of the British capital.While the disturbances in Tottenham can be directly linked with the shooting of Mark Duggan by police officers on Thursday, other incidents have taken on a more opportunistic bent.

Looters break into NGO Diamonds in Hackney

Men steal bags of rice

Looters break into a shop in broad daylight in Hackney

People lift goods from an electronics store

Looters break into a petrol station and reportedly steal vodka

The Spar petrol station after the looters broke into it

Looters break into a sports store

A masked person with allegedly stolen goods

Looters break into shops in broad daylight

Someone tries to break into a shop in southeast London

This used to be a Foot Locker on Brixton Road

An Orange shop in Camden

Kids trying to loot Evan's Bicycle shop in Chalk Farm

Evans Cycles shop in Chalk Farm afterward

An O2 shop in Camden

Police guard a Barclays in Lewisham

