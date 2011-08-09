PHOTOS: Crazy Scenes Of Looting From The Three Days Of Violence In London

A cop stands near the wreckage of a burned-out shop in East London

Photo: Twitpic

As London surveys the damage after the third night of violence, many are wondering what was it was that caused this mayhem to break out on the streets of the British capital.While the disturbances in Tottenham can be directly linked with the shooting of Mark Duggan by police officers on Thursday, other incidents have taken on a more opportunistic bent.



