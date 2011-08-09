WATCH: Unbelievable Footage Of Looting On The Streets Of London

UPDATE: A new video added below that may be even more extraordinary than the first.



EARLIER: Incredible footage from Mark Stone of Sky News here, showing looting in Clapham Junction, London.

Stone shows incredible bravery, filming in an area with no police presence and high levels of violence.

Riots that began on Saturday after the shooting of Mark Duggan by British police have swiftly turned into widespread rioting and looking in the British capital and other cities.

VIDEO 1:

VIDEO 2:

