How one man turned his love for geek culture into a $160 million business

Subscription services that deliver a themed box of goods to your door have exploded in popularity in recent years. Now the industry is full of successful start-ups like Loot Crate, which delivers geek items and apparel to your door. Loot Crate founder Chris Davis came by to tell us how the idea of delivering “Comic Con in a box” became a $160 million business.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.