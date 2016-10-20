People are going nuts for these $25 mystery boxes in the US

Subscription boxes with a random assortment of goodies inside have become very popular over the last few years. Loot Crate — a subscription box service that made more than $160 million in 2015 — is one of the biggest, sending various boxes full of pop culture fandom to its customers every month. We talked to founder Chris Davis to gain some insight into why these boxes have become so popular

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.