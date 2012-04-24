Watch Bloomberg TV's Stephanie Ruhle School Her Preppy Fellow Anchors On Bodega Realness

Every now and then on financial TV, the reporters stop giving you a tally of meaningless numbers and ticker symbols and teach you a real life lesson.



We crave these moments, and today we got a good one.

Like the caring person that she clearly is, Stephanie Ruhle told all of us gathered ’round the TV about an important New York bodega stalwart — she taught us about the loose “loosie” cigarette.

Your local corner store will, probably… and if you ask nicely enough… and don’t look like a cop, sell you a single cigarette for $5 or less (steep, we know)… Not that Ruhle has ever bought one: “I’m not buying a tall boy, I’m not buying a loosie,” she told her co-hosts. “But I was a huge Dave Chapel le fan and he knows all about the loosies.”

That’s true (watch the full interraction in the video below).

