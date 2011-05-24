Loosecubes, The Startup That Wants You To Work Anywhere Besides Your Office, Actually Has A Pretty Cool Office

Alyson Shontell
oscar puppyOscar is one of the three puppies that frequents Loosecubes’ office.

Last week, we visited Brooklyn startup Loosecubes, the company that lets workers rent open cubicles  around the world.The four person team is working out of a large loft with a killer view of the river, three ridiculously cute puppies, and a tented lounge that gives the office an L.L. Bean vibe.

If you have to work in an office, this is the one to work at.

Loosecubes' office is in DUMBO, just a few steps from the York Street stop on the F train.

That's their building. Loosecubes is located on the 9th floor.

They're in suite 904 with the cube sticker on the door. Loosecubes is a Mac office.

We don't think we're douchebags, so we feel safe coming in.

Campbell McKellar is Loosecubes' founder and CEO; her title is Head Cheerleader.

Colin and Lar are Loosecubes' developers. They're working through issues with the website.

That's Anna Thomas. She's our tour guide and Loosecube's Chief Happiness Officer (i.e. marketer)

Anthony Marinos was poached from Zipcar and is Loosecubes' Captain Awesome, which is code for Marketing Director.

Anna lives in Brooklyn, so she rode her bike to work. Leering in the background is a mysterious tent.

Are we in Loosecubes or L.L. Bean? Marinos tells us the tent was a gift from a neighbouring architecture firm.

It's cozy inside with a love seat and a fun orange ceiling. There's also a cooler and two white chairs tucked in the tent (not pictured)

A lunch table sits next to the tent. On it is the projector that shoots presentations against the back wall.

Loosecubers can loosen up in this office living room.

Or they can shoot each other with Nurf guns. Poor Anna is unsuspecting, easy prey...

Oscar is one of three office dogs. He belongs to one of the regular Loosecube desk renters.

Campbell's dogs Loki (in orange) and Lola (in fuscia) also hang out in the loft. They wear their coats when it's cold out.

Here's all of the Loosecube schwag and a dart board to match.

We caught Loki running off with some of it in his mouth.

These empty seats are available for people to rent on Loosecubes.

When the renters come in, they're greeted by a sign that tells them to help themselves to coconut water and to introduce themselves to neighbours.

As we leave, there's a gorgeous view of Brooklyn from one of the office windows.

