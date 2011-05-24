Loosecubes, The Startup That Wants You To Work Anywhere Besides Your Office, Actually Has A Pretty Cool Office

Oscar is one of the three puppies that frequents Loosecubes’ office.

Last week, we visited Brooklyn startup Loosecubes, the company that lets workers rent open cubicles around the world.The four person team is working out of a large loft with a killer view of the river, three ridiculously cute puppies, and a tented lounge that gives the office an L.L. Bean vibe.



If you have to work in an office, this is the one to work at.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.