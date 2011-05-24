Loosecubes, The Startup That Wants You To Work Anywhere Besides Your Office, Actually Has A Pretty Cool Office

Last week, we visited Brooklyn startup Loosecubes, the company that lets workers rent open cubicles around the world.The four person team is working out of a large loft with a killer view of the river, three ridiculously cute puppies, and a tented lounge that gives the office an L.L. Bean vibe.
If you have to work in an office, this is the one to work at.
Anthony Marinos was poached from Zipcar and is Loosecubes' Captain Awesome, which is code for Marketing Director.
Anna lives in Brooklyn, so she rode her bike to work. Leering in the background is a mysterious tent.
Are we in Loosecubes or L.L. Bean? Marinos tells us the tent was a gift from a neighbouring architecture firm.
It's cozy inside with a love seat and a fun orange ceiling. There's also a cooler and two white chairs tucked in the tent (not pictured)
A lunch table sits next to the tent. On it is the projector that shoots presentations against the back wall.
Campbell's dogs Loki (in orange) and Lola (in fuscia) also hang out in the loft. They wear their coats when it's cold out.
When the renters come in, they're greeted by a sign that tells them to help themselves to coconut water and to introduce themselves to neighbours.
