Take A Working Vacation At One Of These Gorgeous International Office Rentals

Want to take a vacation without losing your job? Ask your boss if you can work remotely from one of the thousands of shared work spaces listed at Loosecubes.com.



Loosecubes is a website that pairs independent workers with work spaces throughout the world. The website has an index of more than 1000 shared work spaces in 228 cities worldwide. While most of them are in the U.S., many of them are abroad – in cities such as Paris, Pamplona, Buenos Aires and Makati City, the Philippines.

The idea for Loosecubes was born when Campbell McKellar, its founder, was working for a New York City real estate company. McKellar wanted to take a break from New York and her boss was lenient enough to allow her to leave the office and take three months to work remotely from a cottage in Maine. She loved it and realised she could work efficiently away from the office.

“If I can work from Maine for a brick and mortar business in New York, anyone can work remotely,” McKellar said.

This realisation, coupled with McKellar’s instinct for regular change in her working environment, inspired her to start Loosecubes last year. The good thing was the that there were already hundreds of spaces designed for people who want to work independently, thanks to the burgeoning coworking movement.

Coworking is an international phenomenon that espouses collaboration among entrepreneurs, freelancers and independent workers with the philosophy that everyone benefits from the exchange of ideas, even if they’re working in different industries. (9 to 5-ers with open-minded bosses are also welcome). According to Tony Bacigalupo, the founder of one of New York City’s largest coworking spaces, the coworking movement started in 2005 in San Francisco when Brad Neuberg established a centre where anyone was welcome to work. The concept caught on in New York City in 2006 and has since become universally embraced, with a website, called DeskMag.com, that is devoted solely to news and trends related to coworking.

BERLIN: From Your Desk To The Dance Floor In Just A Few Steps Cluboffice has a proper adult beverage bar in the office. Bet your office doesn't have that. After work, the office becomes a nightclub of sorts, as its name suggests. It has four locations in Germany, and offers workspace - replete with internet access, kitchen, and use of fax and copy machines - for periods of a week, 10 days or a month. Price: $103 for a week. Book it at Loosecubes. MILAN: After Work, A Night At The Opera If your passion is fashion, or perhaps opera, consider bringing your work to Santeria Milano, a coworking space with a patio in Milan. If you require more privacy, they also have private offices - but they're all occupied now! Price: $345 a month. Book it at Loosecubes. TROPICAL ISLAND IN PANAMA: Take A 5 Minute snorkelling Break For the extremely adventurous in need of a radical change from the office environment, look into booking a stay at Cocovivo, a large hut made of wood and straw built atop wooden planks about 100 feet away from a remote tropical island. It's run by a San Francisco engineer - and remarkably, they have an internet connection strong enough for Skype video conversations, according to its website. When not working, recreation includes snorkelling, waterskiing and kayaking. Just try not to go there during hurricane season! Price: $5 a day; $100 a month. Book it at Loosecubes. MONTEVIDEO, URUGUAY: Old World Charm In A Latin American Capital Enjoy exploring Uruguay's capital, a coastal city of about 1.5 million people. This charming pre-war building, with preserved old-world interiors, may be a pleasant retreat from your glass and metal office building. Price: $7 a day; $150 a month. Book it at Loosecubes. LAUSANNE, SWITERLAND: An Alpine Wonderland Take a lunch break at Lausanne's coworking space, Eclau, and marvel at the surrounding Alps. Maybe take an afternoon ski trip. Or if you prefer lower altitudes, the city has beautiful waterfront on Lake Geneva. Workers can drop in at Eclau for free for the day, but not if they're planning to work there regularly. Price: $115 to $175 a month. Book it at Loosecubes. MIAMI, U.S.A.: Goodbye Northern Winter When it's freezing up north, shed the hat and scarf and pack your flip flops. Instead of rushing to a pub after work, saunter over to the beach for a Pina Colada. Buro Miami Includes access to stylish glass conference rooms and a rooftop pool in the heart of midtown Miami. And all you need is English - or Spanish. Price: $199 to $299 a month. Book it at Loosecubes. THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS: Secretly Want To Be A Diplomat? NEW ORLEANS, U.S.A.: Experience Mardi Gras From Your Office Window Spend your evenings at jazz clubs or eat Creole food at restaurants in the French Quarter. And before you leave, you'll probably want to take a riverboat cruise along the Mississippi - the river is just seven blocks away! Price: $25 a day; $275 a month. Book it at Loosecubes. TOKYO: Like Sushi? You can eat it everyday in the country that created it. If you work in a suburban office park and are looking for more stimulation rather than less, spend a week working in Tokyo and enjoy the neon lights. For a hefty fee, Pax Coworking has all the typical office amenities. Price: $485 a month.﻿ Book it at Loosecubes. MONTREAL: Brush Up Your Moliere Spend a month at this coworking space in Montreal and learn, or re-learn, some French. Price: $20 a day. Book it at Loosecubes. What if your home office was a resort? See Photos Of Facebook's Huge New 9,000-Employee Campus >

