15 stunning pictures of loos with beautiful views

Amanda Macias
In the pages of Lonely Planet’s “Toilets: A Spotter’s Guide,” you’ll find more than 100 of the world’s most lavish outhouses and beautiful bathrooms.

From ‘toilet island’ in Belize to an outhouse in Nepal, when nature calls, these are some of the best loos with beautiful views:

All photos published with permission from Lonely Planet.

Monument Valley, Utah, USA

© Jure Kravanja

Prototype Space Toilet

© Adam Jamieson

Outhouse, Near Steamboard Springs, Colorado, USA

© Guy Sagi

Toilet island, near Palcencia, Belize

© Tomas Mahring

Tonto Trail, Grand Canyon National Parks

© James Capo

Outhouse, Sagarmatha National Park, Nepal

© David Ruiz Luna

Fjallabak Nature Reserve, Iceland

© Gisli Hjalmar Svendsen

Jonsknuten, Kongsberg, Norway

© Olaf Menz

Comfort toilets', Chott el Djerid, Tunisia

© Lucio Valmaggia

Sony Center, Berlin, Germany

© Werner Monatsspruch

Thiksey Monastry, Ladakh, India

© Bernhard S.

Outhouse, British Columbia, Canada

© Chris Kolaczan

Fountain of Toilets, Foshan, China

© Al Sol

Log outhouse, Chena Hot Springs Resort, Alaska, USA

© Sunny Awazuhara- Reed

Waterfall Washroom, Taroko National Park, Taiwan

© Jan Philipp Kohrs

