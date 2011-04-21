LIFE AFTER THE CHECK-IN: Loopt Adds Mobile Q&A Feature

Now that every mobile app under the sun has check-ins, mobile/location/social startups need to evolve to stand out.



Foursquare, for example, has been playing up its “tips” feature, trying to become more of a connected city guide.

And now rival Loopt has a new, similar feature, based on Q&A, another hot Internet sector.

Launching soon in the San Francisco area, and later nationwide, Loopt’s new “Qs” is a real-time Q&A feature that lets you ask questions and quickly get answers about a place.

Such as: What’s the best menu item here? How’s the parking situation? Where’s the best public bathroom near this park? What’s the wifi password? Etc.

The big idea is to get people using location apps for more than checking in, and to get more people contributing content to the service, not just looking it up.

We’ll see if it gives Loopt — which claims 5 million sign-ups — a boost.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Screenshot via Loopt

And here’s a video explaining how it works:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

