Loopt Hoping To Score Some Revenue On New Check-In Deals

As of this morning, location-based mobile app Loopt now offers exclusive deals and discounts at roughly 20 San Fransisco area restaurants, bars, and other businesses.



This sort of partnership is expected to be a source of revenue for check-in based apps like Loopt and competitors Foursquare and Gowalla.

Users will see information about special deals near them when they use the app, and will be able to collect on them by showing their phones to vendors.

These offers have been worked out by Loopt partner Mobile Spinach. For now, Mobile Spinach only operates in the Bay Area, but Loopt plans to bring this program to New York, Los Angeles, and other cities in the coming months through similar partnerships with other companies.

Loopt has not provided any details about its terms with participating businesses.

