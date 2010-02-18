Loopt Adds Classy Restaurant Reviews, Goes After Foodie Crowd

Location-based mobile app Loopt has partnered with restaurant reviewer Tasting Table to bring premium reviews to its users, the companies announced today.



Loopt users will now be able to find Tasting Table reviews of places near them. The reviews are all written by Tasting Table’s editors, and are targeted at foodies.

Loopt hopes partnerships like this will drive users to fancy restaurants. Down the road, it could make money off deals with restaurants.

Loopt recently announced a first wave of discount deals with restaurants and other venues.

