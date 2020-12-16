Loop Industries plunges 22% after a short-seller accused its patented plastic-recycling technology of being 'very misleading'

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Loop Industries’ shares fell 22% on Tuesday after Hindenburg Research alleged the company’s plastic-recycling technology is highly misleading.

The short-seller blasted Loop’s independent review for using the word “pure” loosely and for not providing any details on the economic viability of its technological process.

“Information on purity without cost and yield is incomplete to the point of being irrelevant,” Hindenburg said.

A chemistry specialist concluded that it would be wrong to declare Loop’s process as efficient and cost-effective based on the information provided in its review.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shares in plastic-recycler Loop Industries plummeted 22% on Tuesday after short-seller Hindenburg accused the company of misleading investors over its patented technology.

Loop released an independent review of its process on Monday that Hindenburg said indirectly confirms the ineffectiveness of its so-called pure PET plastics made from “100% recycled content.”

Although the review was meant to highlight the effectiveness of Loop’s technology, a disclaimer at the end of the filing states the verification was not intended to validate the yields, or economic viability of the process. That, Hindenburg said, shows its analysis was largely meaningless.

“Information on purity without cost and yield is incomplete to the point of being irrelevant,” the report said. Hindenburg said a former Loop employee substantiated that claim, by saying the review means nothing if quantitative aspects of the process are absent.



Read More:





A JPMorgan income fund manager shares 12 high-dividend stocks set to gain from a broad cyclical recovery â€” and unpacks the strategy he uses to beat 93% of his peers



The short-seller called out Loop for using the word “pure” too often in its review. In Loop’s second-quarter SEC filing, the company claims its recycling process has “consistently high monomer yields, excellent purity, and improved conversion costs.”

Hindenburg said another veteran chemistry specialist said Loop’s independent review was “non-technical marketing material” and “very misleading.” He concluded that it is wrong to declare Loop’s process as efficient and cost-effective based on the information provided in its review.

Hindenburg published a report in October that stated Loop’s “revolutionary” technology inflates its real capabilities. That sent the company’s shares lower by 39% at the time. The short-seller has also called out EV-makers Nikola and Chinese automaker Kandi for misleading investors.

Loop Industries did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.



Read More:





Garvin Jabusch and Jeremy Deems doubled their portfolio this year by buying Moderna early. They shared 3 other biotech stocks poised to solve future outbreaks â€” and explained why they’re still bullish on the COVID-19-vaccine maker.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.