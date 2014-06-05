New App Looksery Photoshops Your Face While You Video Chat To Make You More Attractive

It’s common for people to post profile pictures of themselves that don’t accurately represent how they look in real life.

Now, an app called Looksery wants to help people achieve the same false sense of attractiveness in video chats.

Looksery launched on crowdfunding site Kickstarter today and offers six face filters — like Instagram filters but for people — during video chats. The effect is a thinner face, brighter eyes, smoother skin, or alternatively, a zombie-fication of your face. It give users a chatting head that sort of looks like themselves but with some flattering or playful instant photoshopping.

The app hasn’t launched yet, and it’s raised a tiny amount of cash so far. But here are some examples of what its patent-pending technology could do to your face, from the Kickstarter page (via TechCrunch).

Here’s a normal face, before Looksery has worked its magic….

Here’s a filter added to it. You can blend in backgrounds with Looksery, not just improve your level of attractiveness.

Here’s an already attractive girl…

Made arguably more attractive with a filter that makes her skin glow and turns her eyes bright green.

Here’s a normal-looking guy…

Who looks more cat-like with an eye-enhancing Looksery filter.

Here’s a general before-after photo with the Looksery app…

Here’s a face-thinning filter Looksery offers (before and after).

You can also turn yourself into a zombie or skeleton on the app.

Kickstarter/Looksery

