Looks Like This Is The New Photo Of Nikki Finke Everyone's Been Talking About

HuffPo’s Danny Shea TwitPic’d this from today’s Daily. Looks like they verified this was Nikki Finke. She doesn’t look happy.



On a related note. If the Daily was available online they would be getting a lot of traffic from this scoop because everyone would be linking to it.

As it is Danny’s Shea’s TwitPic page is getting it. Which is where you can see it.

Update: Fixed! Now up at the Daily.

