Looks Like The Government Won't Be Forcing Financial Advisers To Get Tax Qualifications From 1 July After All

Scrapped: Shutterstock

The Australian Government has backed down on its proposal to force financial advisers to be qualified by the Tax Practitioners Board.

Sally Patten of the Australian Financial Review reports that the proposal has been removed from a list of changes that is expected to come into play on 1 July.

The proposal will now be assessed by a parliamentary joint committee. Unsurprisingly, the Financial Planning Association has welcomed the move.

More on the Fin.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.