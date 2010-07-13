Looks Like Rick Sanchez Will Take Over CNN's 8 P.M. Weeknight Slot In Between Brown And Spitzer

It’s been unclear who will move into CNN’s 8 p.m. weeknight slot after Campbell Brown leaves the network at the end of the month, and before Eliot Spitzer starts in the fall.But it looks like TVNewser’s Alex Weprin just stumbled upon the answer.



Weprin writes:

CNN’s Rick Sanchez is coming to primetime, at least temporarily. On “Rick’s List” today, Sanchez casually dropped this line:

“Pretty soon we’re going to have two things going on. A: We’re going to be doing this newscast at 8:00 at night. We’re excited about that, and my book is going to be coming out.”

Read more at TVNewser >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.