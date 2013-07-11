Looks Like Prime Minister Kevin Rudd Is Embracing His Reputation As A Massive Nerd

Photo:

There are many infamous Rudd-isms, though perhaps the best is a phrase he coined when he was Prime Minister the first time around in 2009.

While on a trip to Germany, he said “detailed programmatic specificity” during a press conference attended by Angela Merkel. He was speaking about progress made during he Major Economies Forum (MEF).

The translators earned their pay that day.

Especially since he knifed Julia Gillard to get back his dream job (after she knifed him in 2010) a lot of people have been revisiting some of their favourite ‘Rudd-isms’, mostly making fun of him.

Looks like he’s embraced it though. There was a reference to the phrase in his address to the National Press Club today, and then he tweeted this:

Graphs you did and didn't see at the National Press Club #chartchoices #programmaticspecificity KRudd http://t.co/5DpXtdynLM — Kevin Rudd (@MrKRudd) July 11, 2013

He came prepared for the address in Canberra. He had charts.

And earlier this month when he challenged Tony Abbott to a debate he said this, according to ABC News:

“Mr Abbott, I think it’s time you demonstrated to the country you had a bit of ticker on this.

“I mean, he’s the boxing blue, I’m the glasses-wearing kid in the library.



