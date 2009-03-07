Looks Like Madoff Copping Plea

We’re not sure exactly what barganing chips he has. The dude confessed to the biggest financial fraud of all time, but it seems that a Madoff plea deal may be in the works. We’re pretty sure that any plea will involve him going to prison for the rest of the his life and the disgorgement of everything he and his wife owns.



The only thing we can think of is that maybe his wife and sons will be able to keep a little something if he gives up goods on criminal activity among his cronies. Avellino, Bienes, maybe the Noels. That’d be worth giving him a few bones.

