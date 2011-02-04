It Looks Like Kobe Bryant Is Building A Huge New Mansion In Orange County

Today the Orange County Register speculates about a 14,500-square-foot estate that’s in the process of being built in Pelican Crest, a gated community in Newport Beach, Calif.



The property, on an acre, was purchased three years ago for $9.45M under the name Robert Pelinka, who so happens to be the agent of Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant.

While confidentiality agreements have shrouded details about the home’s future, according to building records the six-bedroom estate will boast something vital to any NBA superstar’s survival: a two-level “sport court.”

Bryant currently resides five minutes away from the construction site.

Let the speculation begin!

Photo: Curbed.com

This post originally appeared at Curbed.com.

