Looks Like IBM Has Quietly Laid Off 1,000 Workers

EXIT sign at LA Cathedral

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

IBM has reportedly laid off just over 1,000 employees so far this week, and more could be coming, according to documents from a workforce group.IBM didn’t comment on the layoffs, but word leaked from [email protected]/CWA Local 1701, which is IBM employees’ Communications Workers of America union.



It gathers its data directly from IBM employees, reports Computerworld. Some put the total at less than 1,000 so far, with seven to eight business units being hit, reports WRAL Tech Wire.

The employees are from locations in the U.S., and nearly half of them are “mobile or work from home,” according to statements made by a union spokesman given to Computerworld.

IBM wouldn’t confirm the layoffs but it did release a statement saying that it is “rebalancing” its workforce … meaning layoffs for some spots in the world and hiring in other spots.

Computerworld also points out that IBM stopped disclosing its specific U.S. head count in 2010. So the union estimates that IBM’s U.S. workforce is somewhere less than 100,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.