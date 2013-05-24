LOOKS LIKE ANOTHER BAD DAY: Australian Stocks Are Down Again

Getty/ Bruce Bennett

Australia’s share market is down 1.1% just before midday, after a horror Thursday that saw more than $30 billion in value wiped off.

The ASX200 was at 5,007.6 at 11:43 AM, after opening at 5,062.40.

Banks are leading the market down again.

The Commonwealth Bank is down 0.53%

Westpac is down 1.8%

ANZ is down 0.53%

NAB is down 0.41%

Miners are also down. BHP dropped 0.63% to $34.65 at 11:26 AM. RIO was down 0.58% to $54.74 at 11:26 AM.

