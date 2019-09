Hewlett-Packard is expected to announce a big reorganization that will combine its PC group with its all-important printing group, AllThingsD is reporting.



The printing group’s executive, Vyomesh “VJ” Joshi, is expected to be out. The new combined group will report to executive vice president Todd Bradley.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.