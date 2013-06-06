The Most Common Types Of Bad Software Attacking Your Smartphone

Mobile security company, Lookout, released a report today detailing how malicious software threats on mobile devices vary by geographic location.



Taken from data gathered from its Lookout Platform, the report shows the differences in overall threat level between the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, and Japan. It then breaks the threats down into five categories: adware, chargeware, spyware, surveillanceware, and trojans.

Check out the infographic below to see the full breakdown (click for a larger version):

