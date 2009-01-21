Looking To Make A Buck Off Of Obama Memorabilia?

There are plenty of commemorative goods floating around today that entrepreneurs will want to hock on eBay, but—seller beware—how much such tchotchkes are worth depends on how rare they are and how popular President Obama becomes.



Politico: Contact with or proximity to the president-elect is always a boon. A bound program book belonging to a John F. Kennedy aide who was present at Kennedy’s Inauguration sold for $300 last year through Heritage Auction Galleries.

The same goes for anything issued by the official Presidential Inaugural Committee.

So, a front-row ticket belonging to a member of Congress (presumably a disgruntled one who threw his in the trash) would be worth a lot. Those 5 million paper Metro Cards with Obama’s face on them: not so much.

Still, some people have been able to turn a profit on those items, probably indicative of the heightened interest in Obama memorabilia, which could grow during the course of his term.

“We haven’t seen such interest in the 35 years we’ve been in the business,” [political memorabilia retailer, Steve] Ferber said, adding that as long as Obama doesn’t “screw up,” his memorabilia should increase in value.

No pressure, Mr. President.

