An App Can Predict How Your Home Will Be Destroyed By Climate Change

A prototype app called Looking Glass brings the issue of climate change home, allowing smartphone users to see projected sea-level rise in their own town.

The app is not yet ready for the public and currently only works for people in the coastal village of Wickford, RI. But creator Eli Kintisch is hoping to expand its reach. We definitely think this needs to be done.

The app seems pretty easy to use.

First, hold up your phone just like you were taking a picture of something (e.g., a tree, a house, a town landmark).

Then, select a date in the future (e.g., 2094).

Choose the tide (low, medium, or high) and the strength of the storm.

With the push a button, users can visualise their surroundings based on the projected sea-level rise through the screen.

Watch the video below to learn more about Looking Glass.

