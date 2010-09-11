Looking For Work? Learn Ruby On Rails

Nick Saint
Ruby

There are close to 15 million unemployed people in the United States today. Here’s our advice to avoid becoming one of them: learn Ruby on Rails.

Rails has become the most popular framework for developing web applications, and people who know it are in serious demand. Take this item in a job posting, that is offering equity in a series A funded startup:

Our site is built in Rails with a MySQL database. Ideally, you’d have Rails experience; however, we are open to strong developers who would be excited to learn Rails.

People are so desperate for talented Rails developers that they will offer you a piece of their company to learn it on their dime.

