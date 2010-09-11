Looking For Work? Learn Ruby On Rails

There are close to 15 million unemployed people in the United States today. Here’s our advice to avoid becoming one of them: learn Ruby on Rails.



Rails has become the most popular framework for developing web applications, and people who know it are in serious demand. Take this item in a job posting, that is offering equity in a series A funded startup:

Our site is built in Rails with a MySQL database. Ideally, you’d have Rails experience; however, we are open to strong developers who would be excited to learn Rails.

People are so desperate for talented Rails developers that they will offer you a piece of their company to learn it on their dime.

See also: Why It’s So Darn Hard To Hire A Decent Engineer – Even In This HORRIBLE Job Market

