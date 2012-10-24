Looking For The Next $1 Billion Open Source Company

It’s been just under seven months since Red Hat became the world’s first $1 billion open-source company. Now the question is who will follow suit and become the next open source company to hit this milestone?



Before sorting through the list of likely candidates, it’s important to define what we’re talking about when we say “$1 billion company.” Primarily, we’re talking actual annual revenue, not market valuation. That’s a key difference, since under the valuation definition, Red Hat would not have been the first billion-dollar open source company; MySQL AB would have had that distinction, when Sun Microsystems bought it for $1 billion in 2008.

