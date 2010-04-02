Are You An Out Of Work Structured Finance Pro? Look Who's Hiring

Still out of work after the structured finance bust?



Check out the SEC. They’re hiring.

But it kinda looks like they’re having problems finding folks.

The SEC has extended the application deadline from March 25th to April 9th, allowing more time for interested parties to apply, according to Asset Backed Alert.

If you’re interested, the full job description can be found below. You can apply online at Futurestep.

Structured Finance Specialist (Structured and New Products Unit)

Various Locations: Washington, DC or Commission Regional Office

Series & Grade: SK-1831-16

Posted: 3/5/10 to 4/5/10

Key Requirements:

* This position is open to all U.S. Citizens.

* You will be subject to a background/suitability investigation.

* This position requires completion of a one-year probationary period.

* Moving expenses are not authorised.

* Travel Required.

******NOTE******

Your qualifications will be further evaluated based upon the attached questionnaire. You are required to complete each portion and respond accordingly. Failure to respond to these narratives may result in you being disqualified for this position. Please download and save the questionnaire document to your desktop before continuing with the application process. Once the questionnaire has been completed, please make sure to upload your responses as an attachment along with your resume. Title the attachment SEC Questionnaire – (followed by the job title)

The Structured Finance Specialist reports to the Unit Chief for the Structured and New Products Unit within the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Enforcement. The Division of Enforcement assists the Commission in executing its law enforcement functions by, among other things, conducting investigations of possible violations of the federal securities laws, making recommendations to the Commission concerning enforcement actions and initiating and conducting administrative proceedings and civil actions arising out of its investigations.

The principal functions of the Structured and New Products Unit include developing and maintaining significant specialised knowledge and expertise in the identification and investigation of New Product Violations. Over the course of its investigations, the Unit develops specialised insights and understanding of how structured and new products are brought to market, the risks associated with them and the potential for New Product Violations. The Unit develops and maintains information about market participants who offer and sell new products to investors and uses investigative tools to identify conduct by sellers, purchasers, brokers, dealers, advisers, funds, investors, counterparties and others that may give rise to New Product Violations.

Structured Finance Specialist Responsibilities:

As a member of the enforcement team, the Structured Finance Specialist will:

* Provide expert advice and counsel on issues relevant to the identification and investigation of on issues relevant to complex derivatives (e.g., credit default swaps, collateralized debt and loan obligations); securitized, structured and/or synthetic products; fixed income and credit products and other emerging or newly-developed products.

* Serve as primary consultant to enforcement staff on industry issues and trends that merit special evaluation by the SEC.

* Conduct, direct or participate in difficult and sensitive inquiries that are broad in scope with entities engaged in complex schemes, novel investment strategies or innovative trading practices.

* Develop and maintain expertise, insights and understanding of developments in areas related to in new and structured products; the markets and environments in which new and structured products are created, marketed and sold; and the intermediaries, agents, consultants and counterparties involved with new and structured products.

* Design and develop techniques for uncovering New Product Violations and probing areas that might be susceptible to abuses in the structured finance area.

Requisites:

* This position is open to all U.S. Citizens

* Substantial background and experience in the securities industry with complex derivatives (e.g., credit default swaps, collateralized debt and loan obligations); securitized, structured and/or synthetic products; fixed income and credit products and other emerging or newly-developed products.

* Demonstrated expert skill to identify, assess, and resolve complex, novel and unique and specialised issues pertaining to the SEC enforcement program which impact on a national and international level

* Extensive knowledge of and experience with the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Investment Advisers Act of 1940

* Superior interpersonal skills to interact effectively with industry executives and SEC senior officials

Skills/Attributes:

* Chief operating officers; investment advisers/portfolio managers; analysts; service providers/consultants to mutual funds, hedge funds, private equity funds, and/or other investment vehicles are encouraged to apply.

* Creative – ability to develop new insights, question conventional approaches, and generates and encourages new ideas and innovations.

* Collaborative – ability to develop strategic relationships with external and internal resources. Possess strong interpersonal skills and organizational savvy.

* Entrepreneurial – demonstrate positive initiative, leadership and comfort working in fast-paced environments.

* Possess excellent oral and written communications skills and exceptional presentation skills.

Education:

Major Study in Business, Economics or other field that included or was supplemented by at least 24 semester hours in Business or Economic subjects and that included 6 semester hours in accounting and auditing.

