Ex-Facebook employee posts flyers looking for cofounder: 'No cynics, burnouts, or losers'

Matt Weinberger This copy of the flyer was found across the street from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters.

Former Facebook designer Alexandre Roche is sick of the startup tech scene.

That’s why, instead of going a more traditional route to find a business-minded cofounder for his new iPhone app venture, Roche decided to post flyers all over San Francisco.

“No cynics, burnouts, or losers,” the flyer says, in part. “Maybe it’s time to say goodbye to the free lunch and try something new.”

It looks like it could be a joke. But Roche is very serious.

Roche tells Business Insider that he posted the flyers last night, close to tech hubs like the Uber, Twitter, and Dropbox offices, as well as the hip Mission neighbourhood where many elite tech workers make their homes.

“It’s really difficult to find good people, but there are good people in the city,” Roche says. “If you post on Twitter, you get the same people.”

If you go to the website listed, www.lookingforacofounder.com, it takes you to his personal website, including details on his previous apps and a hotline to call for more information. The outgoing message on that hotline says “Yes, I’m really looking for a cofounder.”

Roche is looking for someone with a business and marketing-based skillset to complement his own more technical focus. It’s an “unconventional route,” he says, but the right person won’t care.

“I’m trying to do things a little differently here,” Roche says. “The right person would sort of understand that.”

