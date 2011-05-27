Looking At The World The Way Someone Else Does

One of my favourite features of news.me, the iPad news reader from Betaworks, is that you can “look over the shoulder” of someone else and see what they are reading. Yesterday Twitter rolled out a simple feature that lets you look at any user’s timeline.



I love features like this. They allow discovery with a little bit of voyeurism. Want to see what Ashton Kutcher sees when he logs into Twitter? Now you can. If you want to see what my twitter timeline looks like, here it is.

I jsut went to look at my friend Andy Weissman’s twitter timeline. And in the process I added a couple of new people to follow.

These “looking over the shoulder” features are awesome. I’d love to see more services offer things like this. I think they will result in more engagement, more discovery, and ultimately more value to the user.

Read more posts on A VC »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.