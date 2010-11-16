Looking At Entrepreneurship As A Science

Photo: SMercury98 via Flickr

In previous posts I’ve talked about what the combination of Business Model Design, Customer Development and Agile Methodologies mean to startups and entrepreneurs in large companies; it’s the beginning of entrepreneurship as a science with its own rules and methodologies.Alexander Osterwalder, who authored the Business Model Generation book, put together a slide deck on his thoughts of what happens when you combine the business model concept to shape and structure your business ideas with the Customer Development approach to test, prove and build them.



I think his slides are great (and by far much easier on the eye then mine.)

Successful entrepreneurship 1



Teaching In the Big Apple

I was in New York teaching at Columbia University this week and gave a few talks around town. A nice surprise was an invite to crash a dinner in progress with Fred Wilson, Mark Suster, and Joanne Wilson. (Funny to learn latter that someone at the next table was listening to our conversation and tweeting it.)

My public talk at Columbia University was part of their Science, Technology, Engineering and maths Startup lecture series. Thanks to an invite by Professor Chris Wiggins in the Computational Biology and Bioinformatics Department (but better known as the founder of HackNY), I was honored to be shoe-horned in between Mark Suster who appeared the day before and Peter Thiel, who was going to present the next day.

It was great to see my ex Stanford teaching assistant Christina Cacioppo, now at Union Square Ventures, in the audience. (She posted her notes from the talk here.) Now I have an ex teaching assistant in VC firms on both coasts.

Columbia lecture 111210 customer development



View more presentations from steve blank. This post originally appeared at Steve Blank’s blog and is republished here with permission.

