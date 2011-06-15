Looking At Christian's WWE Heel Turn

Much like many of my Internet-fan brethren, I was angry when Christian lost the World Heavyweight Championship, a scant two days after he won it in real time and about five days in terms of “official” time between Extreme Rules and the next episode of SmackDown.



I also didn’t really appreciate the impending Christian heel turn that was happening before our eyes until it all boiled over and culminated in the last two episodes of SmackDown. We wanted to cheer Christian! This wasn’t supposed to happen! Randy Orton is boring!

So, there I was, discussing this with Mitch from PizzaBodySlam on my podcast the other day, and he made a really, really good point. Ever since winning the Championship, who has been the focus of SmackDown? Christian. Around whom have the headlines revolved around? Christian. Who has gotten the chance to main event the last and next WWE pay-per-view events on the SmackDown side with Orton? Christian.

