Look Who Just Passed Larry Page On Google+

Photo: Britney Spears Google+ page

Google+ just opened to the general public a month ago, and it looks like the social network (or whatever Google wants to call it) is finally starting to go mainstream.Proof? Britney Spears just passed Google CEO Larry Page to become the most-followed person on Google+. Larry Sullivan at SearchEngineLand noticed the new victor earlier today.



Right now, 739,399 people have Britney in their circles, while Page is stuck at 739,344.

Page has been the most popular person on the site since late October, when he passed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

But celebrities have long dominated Twitter — Lady Gaga is on top with more than 16 million followers, and Britney is number 5 there. The highest ranking tech leader is Bill Gates, who’s way down at number 42.

Update: Google+ welcomed President Barack Obama to the service this morning as well. He’s number 6 on Twitter, right behind Britney.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.