Mike Milken's Excellent Presentation On Our Pathetic History Of Foreign Oil Dependence

Financier Mike Milken opened a panel featuring Ted Turner and T. Boone Pickens with a rousing presentation on foreign oil dependence. (via Paul Kedrosky)
U.S. presidents have promised and failed to increase energy independence since the 1960s.
If we’ve hit peak demand — and American industry slows down — then energy independence may finally be possible. But at what cost victory?
