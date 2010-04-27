Mike Milken's Excellent Presentation On Our Pathetic History Of Foreign Oil Dependence

Financier Mike Milken opened a panel featuring Ted Turner and T. Boone Pickens with a rousing presentation on foreign oil dependence. (via Paul Kedrosky)



U.S. presidents have promised and failed to increase energy independence since the 1960s.

If we’ve hit peak demand — and American industry slows down — then energy independence may finally be possible. But at what cost victory?

