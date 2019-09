The market has drifted a little lower following news that the Democrats have rejected the tax deal.



But look what’s up. The big iShares Muni Index. Word is that the Democrats will fight to include the Build America Extension into the deal, and though that may be a longshot, it’s still marginally good news for munis.

