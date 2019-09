We keep pointing this out, because it’s so fascinating to us, but once again, two of the most trouble markets from 2011 are behaving identically again today.



Athens is up 2%.

The Cairo market is up 2%.

And still, if you look at the 6-month chart — which doesn’t capture today’s move — the similarity continues to be confirmed.

Photo: Bloomberg

