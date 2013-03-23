Look What I Found Outside My Hotel Door In The Morning -- Yesterday's News!

It has been a long time since I’ve had a newspaper delivered.



And now that I basically have my finger stuffed in the electrical socket real-time digital news delivery 24 hours a day, a recent experience of having one unexpectedly delivered was startling.

A couple of days ago, in Los Angeles, I opened the door to my hotel room in the morning to find a newspaper.

The main headline delivered information that had been “news” to me about 24 hours earlier. I had read about the information all day long, and, prior to opening my hotel room door that morning, I had already read a bunch of what used to be called “second-day” and “third-day” stories about it as well (the more contemplative analysis that follows once everyone has digested the news).

As a result, the impact was similar to the impact of seeing a front page of a historical event, back when such front pages actually delivered news.

I’m not against getting free stuff, so I probably would have picked the newspaper up and taken it to breakfast if I hadn’t been in a hurry.

Alas, I was in a hurry.

So I stepped over it, refreshed the news on my phone, and headed for the elevators.

(So much for all the money the newspapers’ advertisers paid to reach me!)

