Surprised that the market reacted with such ennui to S&P’s downgrade of Japan this week?



Don’t be.

From Nomura, here’s a look at the yield action the last 10 times the country was downgraded. Only twice were yields higher 20 days later, and only once were they significantly so.

Photo: Nomura

