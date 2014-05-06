This Video About What's Important In Life Will Make You Want To Ditch Your Phone

Caroline Moss

No matter what your age, it’s likely that in the last few years, you’ve been asked to “look up from your phone” and “be present.” Whether a parent, a spouse, a teacher or a child has made the request, it’s always a little rattling to hear.

Sometimes we’re so busy looking down at our phones and our iPads that we miss what’s going on around us.

A man named Gary Turk wrote a poem — “Look Up” — focused on this sentiment, and created a video to go along with it.

Look Up 1YouTube

The poem starts off a little hokey (it rhymes), but the message begins to ramp up near the end; it’s no wonder people have been sharing it like crazy on Facebook.

Here’s what happens (you can watch the full video below to hear the full poem.)

Turk tells the story we are all familiar with. We have phones, laptops, tablets, e-readers, headphones, and we often go through life reaching out to connect with people behind the screen instead of the people right next to us:

Look Up 2YouTube

But what if we ditched the phone and (you guessed it) looked up at the world around us?

What if asking for directions…

Look Up 3YouTube

Led to a new relationship:

Look Up 4YouTube

Which could lead to love and marriage:

Look Up 5YouTube

Babies…

Look Up 6YouTube

And grandbabies.

Look up 8YouTube

Not to mention all of the memories in between.

Look Up 7YouTube
Look Up 9YouTube

Because the poem and video reminds us of something we’ve heard over and over and over again: Life is here and gone in an instant.

Look Up 10YouTube

One minute you’ve got the rest of your life ahead of you, and the next you’re remembering what it was like to feel that way:

Look Up 11YouTube

And Turk reminds us that we probably don’t want to look back on memories of staring at a screen. In fact, he points out, if we never put the phone down…

Look Up 13YouTube

We’ll miss so many opportunities to make memories in the first place.

Look Up 12YouTube

You can watch the full video and hear Turk’s poem below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.