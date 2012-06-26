INSTANT MBA: Look To Your Past To Figure Out What Works For You In The Future

Photo: Fast Company

Today’s advice comes from Alex Yoder, CEO of Webtrends, via Fast Company:“At Webtrends we undertook a bold new vision that would tie directly to the core tenets of what empowered us from the past. It allowed us to focus on our strengths historically and build on those in innovative new ways.”



Yoder believes that when times are tough for the company, you should reevaluate what you did in the past that enabled the business to prosper.

Even if the past method is out of date, you can take the winning concept and spin it to fit your company today. Innovation is key to making past strengths work for current and future times and changing the direction of your business.

“We had to build a new culture and a new vision—so the new vision came from the top down and was repeated over and over again within the organisation.”

