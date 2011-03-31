This Picture Shows The Amount Of Plastic Ingested By One Sea Turtle

The image below shows the stomach contents of a juvenile green turtle accidentally captured off the coast of Argentina.



The ingested marine debris includes pieces of plastic bag and broken-down plastics. The shocking photo is a reminder of the environmental consequences of plastic pollution as the world’s oceans are becoming Earth’s largest wastedumps.

According to a report published by The California Academy of Science and OceanRevolution.org, as much as “80 per cent of the waste that accumulates on land, shorelines, the ocean surface, or seabed is plastic.”

Photo: Seaturtle.org/Victoria Gonzalez Carman

Here are some more close-ups. The bottom photo shows fragmets of digested plastic bags. Mmm, chewy.

Photo: Seaturtle.org/Victoria Gonzalez Carman

Photo: Seaturtle.org/Victoria Gonzalez Carman

