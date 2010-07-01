Look Out Groupon, Here Comes Deals.com

Here comes a deals site rollup: A company called WhaleShark Media has hired seasoned execs and has raised $30 million from Austin Ventures to pull together a bunch of deals/coupon sites, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports.



The brand will likely be Deals.com, a domain the company has acquired from Demand Media, Arrington says.

Former BankRate COO Cotter Cunningham is leading the effort.

Look out, Groupon!

