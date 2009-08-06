Look Out, Google: Bing's New Jingle Could Give It A Real Edge





Aha! Now it’s clear how Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing (and Yahoo) are going to turn it around and crush Google (GOOG) in the Web search market.

Bing unveiled the winner of its first Bing jingle contest last night. As you can guess, it’s the greatest song of all time. In a month, obviously no one will be left using Google.

Microsoft explains:

We want to thank everyone who submitted their Bing jingles to our Bing YouTube site. We were amazed at the creativity and variety of all the entrants. After much anticipation, a multitude of voting and discussion, we are very pleased to announce that the winner of the very first Bing Jingle contest is “Bing Goes the Internet” by Jonathan Mann, known on YouTube as “The Rock Cookie Bottom.”

Jonathan writes a song every day, makes a corresponding video and posts it to his YouTube channel and on his website www.rockcookiebottom.com. This winning Bing Jingle video was created using a homemade green screen which is basically just one of Jonathan’s bedroom walls painted green, along with some lights fixed to the ceiling. His concept from the beginning was to have fun and make it a bit silly. He thought the idea of searching for “Learn how to dance like Jonathan” while dancing in the foreground would be pretty hilarious. And lucky for us it was both catchy and funny! Jonathan’s Bing jingle was his 202nd song, and we are excited to keep watching his creativity as he continues with his mission of a song a day.

