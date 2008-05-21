Look out, Disney! Paramount To Launch South Korean Theme Park

The Associated Press reports: Paramount Pictures said Tuesday that developers will open a theme park and resort complex in South Korea in 2011 based on “Mission: Impossible,” “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and other movies by the studio.



Paramount Movie Park Korea will have more than 30 attractions, said Michael Corcoran, president of Paramount Pictures Corp.’s consumer products and recreation group, who predicted it will draw more than 5 million visitors during its first year of operation.

“South Korea is a fast-growing and attractive market,” Corcoran told a news conference. “It’s a business-friendly market and culturally sophisticated.” He also said the park will prove attractive to international visitors. Read more from the AP.

