Look Out Below: GM Cutting Ad Spending

Not unexpected, but bad news nonetheless: GM, the country’s fourth-largest advertiser, is cutting its ad budget. The WSJ ($) doesn’t have details on the scope of the cuts, but does point out who gets hurt:



Newspapers

TV, especially local TV, who get about quarter of their ad revenue from auto makers

GM’s ad agencies: Interpublic Group and Publicis Groupe

What about Web publishers? Online ad optimists have argued that in a recession, the Web should be ok, because ad buyers will shift their spends from expensive, hard-to-measure old media to cost-effective and precise online buys. We hope they’re right, but we think they’re wrong — big ad pullbacks will be felt by everyone with ad inventory to sell.

