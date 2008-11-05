Look, Michael Dell Is In Some Movie





Dell founder Michael Dell and his wife Susan make a cameo appearance in comedy film “The Sno Cone Stand, Inc.,” the Times reports. The Dells play a schmoozy stock broker’s bemused clients. Other big names in the low-budget flick: Tony Sirico, who played Paulie Gualtieri in “The Sopranos,” and Morgan Fairchild of soap opera fame.

